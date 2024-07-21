Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "First of all, huge thanks to the mechanics and team who spent the night and this morning repairing my car in time for the race.

"It wasn't easy after such a big crash and we had to change a lot of things, but because of their hard work we were able to score the points today - huge credit to the whole team. I'm very relieved I was able to make up for it after yesterday's crash and particularly happy with my tyre management. I think it was a big race for us, especially as we were able to finish ahead of our competitors, and it's a huge positive for the coming races."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Today it was a long and frustrating race. We didn't use the pace we had in the clear air. We were on the mediums at the start of the race and after only a few laps we pitted for new hards together with the other cars who started on softs, coming out in traffic. It's even more frustrating because we were quick all weekend, and I felt like we have taken ourselves out of the race so early as we couldn't fight cars that were coming much quicker on newer tyres."

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Yuki finished P9 and brought us two precious points which reward the hard work the team has put in overnight repairing his car from the crash yesterday in qualifying. Both cars had a good start but lost positions to the soft runners in the opening laps. Some cars started to pit early, and we reacted with Daniel, which put him in heavy traffic and did not allow him to use his pace. Anticipating his second stop allowed us to gain a few positions back and Daniel could show good lap times, but it wasn't enough to end up in the points for him and he finished P12. With Yuki, we decided to extend the first stint. His good tyre management and the consistency of lap times opened the possibility of doing a one-stop race, which is what we went for. This strategy allowed us to beat the two Aston Martins which is a great achievement, concluding this weekend on a high note."

Laurent Mekies (Team Principal): "Over the past few weeks, everyone in Faenza and Bicester worked hard and effectively, delivering the upturn in performance we witnessed here in Hungary. Getting both cars into Q3 was proof of that, once again heading the midfield and the points we picked up today are a well-deserved reward for all that effort. Yuki's race was sensational, and we were the only car daring to do a one-stop race, which allowed us to beat not only the midfield runners but also both Aston Martins. Yuki's tyre management was second to none, and he made it stick to the end. The team also did a truly remarkable job in a short space of time by rebuilding Yuki's car around a new chassis following his Q3 crash. Unfortunately, we got it wrong with Daniel and pitted him too early in heavy traffic, which lost him a chance to fight for points. His pace had been extremely strong all weekend long, and he demonstrated that again in the final stint of the race when he was finally able to find some free air and fight his way back. We certainly share his frustration, and we will learn and come back stronger next week. Now we move on to Spa, a very different challenge to the Hungaroring. We go there with the positives of our strong weekend here and will push very hard to get our car to work as best it can at this fast and flowing track."