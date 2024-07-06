British Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm happy with how we handled today; the team and I worked well together and communicated during qualifying to adapt to the changing weather conditions.

"We knew it would be difficult coming into quali because we've been lacking pace throughout Free Practice, and it's a shame we haven't been able to quite turn it around as much as we would've liked to, but the field is tight, and anything can happen. We're struggling with pace in the high-speed corners at this track, which is similar to last week, but we'll work hard to maximise our performance tomorrow. We had good pace in the wet and we'll adapt based on the weather conditions and communicate, that's the key."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm not particularly happy with today's qualifying; it wasn't a good session, and this is something we need to figure out. Both runs in Q2 didn't go as expected, and we struggled to get the lap in, leading me to do some overtaking in the last corner, which is something I hate when people do it to me. I started my last push lap a couple of seconds behind Zhou, and with the dirty air, you're never going to get a good lap. The last three weekends haven't been easy, but we found a way to make it work. Coming into Silverstone with the same struggles has also added to today's frustrations because we don't have the luxury to be able to get things wrong. We'll address all we need during tonight's debrief and look ahead at the race."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "The drivers and team worked very well to maximise Q1 which was not straight forward due to the red flag, threat of rain and gusty conditions. Q2 was a little less complicated with both cars making two runs. Daniel and Yuki both ran a double push with their first Q2 tyre sets, but it was clear at this point that progressing to Q3 was going to be difficult. Unfortunately, we didn't put Daniel in good enough conditions for his final run in Q2 which got him caught up in a lot of traffic, altering his position for tomorrow. We find ourselves slightly back from where we want to be, but laps time deltas to the cars around us are small and the team is pushing hard to extract everything from the car."