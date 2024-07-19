Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm very happy with where we ended today in terms of feeling of the car, balance, and obviously classification.

"I'm much happier now after FP2 compared to where we were this morning following FP1 as I felt we had a bit of work to do after that session. FP2 was solid and we're in the fight; I was pretty happy and comfortable with the car with both low and high fuel. It's just practice but it was one of those good Fridays. Tomorrow is a new day, we'll make some finetunes tonight and keep it rolling."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Generally, it was a good day for us as a team and started well in FP1. The disrupted FP2 on track and issues on my car meant our run plan slightly changed in the afternoon, and while everyone was doing their long run I struggled to have a clean lap. Overall, the team showed some strong performance, like in the first races, so the energy is positive."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "It was a half-good day for our team. Unfortunately, Yuki's car had a problem with the front suspension setup in FP2. We figured out what the problem was, but we couldn't fix it in time, so he really didn't have any sort of FP2 this afternoon. On the other side of the garage, Daniel was very happy with his car. It looks quick and competitive, and we know that's where Yuki should and will be tomorrow. Overall, it's been a slightly frustrating but mainly promising day."