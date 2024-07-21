Hungarian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was a tough race for us so naturally that frustrated me as I want things to be better.

"If you look at the whole race I don't think we were fast enough; we unfortunately just didn't have the pace and the strategy wasn't working for us today. The high temperatures on the track also meant that the tyres overheated, especially when we were trying to overtake throughout the race, which was very tough. We got stuck behind cars and let ourselves get undercut and I think we just didn't have our best day. We had to fight our way back and lost so much time that we lost touch with both the McLarens. As the pace of the car wasn't as good, we really needed to capitalise on the strategy and we just didn't manage to do that today. I need to look back at what happened with Lewis but I committed to the move and I don't think I braked too late but we collided. I don't think we could have beaten McLaren today but, from qualifying yesterday, I did think that P3 was on the cards, so it is a disappointing day all in all."

Sergio Perez: "I think that was the maximum we could achieve today; overtaking was impossible in the first stint on the hard. It was an aggressive strategy to begin on the hard and it worked well for us, from the start it was about putting it all together, making the right calls and the right progress. My Team had to rebuild the car overnight and it was not one hundred percent on set-up, some correlation was off, so it's positive I was able to feel at one with the car today and I am getting the feeling back, this is a good boost of confidence. The Team did an incredible job to get the car on track today after my crash, I need to maximise my own performance to match their hard work. The only thing that matters to me is my Team and the people working with me, I have to give my very best to them because they deserve it. I am here keeping my head down; I will keep improving and get back to my form. I think we have the pace to fight at the front, we showed it today and it is just a matter of time until we are back on the podium."

Christian Horner: "It didn't work out for us today. We seemed to have understeer and then losing that position at the start and conceding back to Lando affected us. We tried giving an overlap to give Max the pace but to no avail. The middle sector, in parts of the race was where we were looking competitive but there is plenty for us to look at to try and see how we can improve and come back stronger next weekend. Checo drove a good race today and his strategy, getting the undercut on George, worked well. He also showed good pace, made good overtakes and hopefully would have taken some good confidence from that for a strong performance in Spa."