No further action over Verstappen clash

The Hungarian Grand Prix stewards have opted to take no further action following Max Verstappen's clash with Lewis Hamilton during today's race.

In his pursuit of the Mercedes, and thereby the leading McLarens, on the approach to Turn 1, both Hamilton and Verstappen overtook Alex Albon.

Hamilton returned to the racing line before the braking zone and commenced to turn into Turn 1.

Verstappen approached the turn faster than on previous laps (due to DRS) but braked at the same point as previously.

Verstappen argued that Hamilton was changing direction under braking, while the Briton stated that he was simply following his normal racing line, which was confirmed by examination of video and telemetry evidence of previous laps.

According to the stewards, it was clear that Verstappen locked up both front wheels on the approach to Turn 1 prior to any impact occurring but missing the normal cornering line for a typical overtaking manoeuvre.

Hamilton stated that this was a racing incident, whilst Verstappen argued that this was a case of changing direction under braking - an argument dismissed by his engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, who described Verstappen's complaint as "childish".

The stewards did not consider this to be a typical case of "changing direction under braking" although it was their determination that Hamilton could have done more to avoid the collision.

Consequently, they determined that no driver was predominantly to blame and opted to take no further action.