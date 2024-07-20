Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I was a bit frustrated we ended up with P3 today, but showing emotion shows I really care about our performance and doing well.

"The long runs we did in the practice session today have been okay; we have been working throughout the weekend to find the right balance within the car but we still have work to do and need to be realistic. When the session had a red flag in Q3, we had used a new set of tyres already so there was no point in going out again as we wouldn't have improved on our lap time. I was hoping for a bit more from qualifying but we can assess and see what we can do to get the best out of the car a bit better and improve the pace. Today we ultimately didn't optimise our performance: we will work with the Team to see what we can do ahead of tomorrow and make sure we have a better race day. I'm glad Checo is okay and it was a shame he crashed as he was having a decent weekend up until that point. It should be a bit warmer tomorrow as well and we see what the race brings."

Sergio Perez: "This is a difficult one to digest, track conditions were tricky, but the track was getting better as the runs progressed and unfortunately on the entry I clipped the curb and became a passenger. I know I let my Team down once again and the most important thing is to recover quickly from today. You run out of words to say but you have to stick with the positives, I am trying my best to get out of this difficult moment, there are things I can control and things I cannot. Today I messed up but tomorrow is a new day and a new opportunity. The positive thing is the pace has been there this weekend, we were the fastest in the long run on Friday. It hurts more because the weekend had been so strong up until now and I am more determined than ever to get back to where we belong as a Team."

Christian Horner: "A mixed bag in qualifying today. It was very close, the McLaren's were very quick, so congratulations to them for their one/two. Max did very well and is a good position for tomorrow. There hasn't been a winner off pole here since 2020 with Lewis so its all to play for. A great shame to lose Checo in that first qualifying session but third on the grid is ok for tomorrow's race. It will be an interesting one."