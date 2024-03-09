Site logo

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

09/03/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Piastri McLaren NM UH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH
Russell Mercedes NM NH
Bearman Ferrari NS NH
Norris McLaren NM US
Hamilton Mercedes NM US
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH
Tsunoda RB NM NH
Sargeant Williams NM NH
Ricciardo RB NM NH
Bottas Stake NS NH NS
Zhou Stake NM NS
Stroll Aston Martin UM
Gasly Alpine NM

