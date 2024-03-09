Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Piastri McLaren NM UH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH Russell Mercedes NM NH Bearman Ferrari NS NH Norris McLaren NM US Hamilton Mercedes NM US Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Albon Williams NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH Ocon Alpine NM NH Tsunoda RB NM NH Sargeant Williams NM NH Ricciardo RB NM NH Bottas Stake NS NH NS Zhou Stake NM NS Stroll Aston Martin UM Gasly Alpine NM

Check out our Saturday gallery from Jeddah here.