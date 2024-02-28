Andretti: Correct protocols were followed, insists Domenicali

Despite ongoing criticism of the decision, F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali insists that the correct process was followed when it came to rejecting Andretti's bid to enter the sport.

It's fair to say that although few expected Andretti to get the green light - such was the hostility shown towards the American outfit by F1 and the majority of the teams - when the decision was finally announced it was greeted with shock.

Ignoring the fact that at almost the same time Haas admitted that it was likely to remain a back-marker this season, the fact that in its explanation of the rejection F1 claimed that Andretti, other than being unlikely to be competitive, would bring no value to the sport, was greeted with widespread derision.

In a conference call with Wall Street analysts today, Domenicali defended the decision, which some might feel is the motorsport equivalent of when Decca Records executive Dick Rowe rejected The Beatles in favour of Brian Poole and the Tremeloes, whilst claiming that guitar groups were on their way out, insisting that the correct protocols had been followed.

Whilst rejecting Andretti, F1 brazenly sought to encourage Cadillac with its plan to enter the sport, offering the incentive of a possible place on the grid for the American team in 2028.

"For sure it's a point related to the Concorde Agreement," said Domenicali when asked about the possibility of an 11th team. "It's a point of a joint work that has to be done between the FIA and FOM in regard to the different kinds of evaluation that we need to do.

"So I think that with regard to what has happened, I think that the process has been followed, and we presented the result in the right way," he insisted.

"For the future it's a matter of discussion, of course, with the teams, with the right commercial and technical proposition that will be discussed accordingly, within this year.

"We expect to address the renewal of the Concorde Agreement with the teams very, very shortly," he added. "Our view, that is basically shared with the teams, is that basically the Concorde Agreement will not need any substantial changes this time around. So we're going to start very, very soon.

"We had priority to finalise before the end of season talking about regulations, and other stuff with regard to other things that need to be solved before. So now, we're getting close to the time where we're going to start this discussion. Very, very shortly, as I said."