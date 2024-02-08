Silverstone keeps British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until 2034 inclusive following a ten-year extension with Silverstone and its owner the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC).

The new deal will see the Northamptonshire circuit race into its ninth decade having hosted the first ever Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1950.

Recent years have seen the British Grand Prix become one of the largest attended events on the F1 calendar. 2023 attracted some of the biggest names in sport, music and culture, as the race drew in a record crowd of 480,000 across the weekend with more than 60,000 fans camping in the local area. This year, fans will enjoy a weekend filled with great racing as well as off-track entertainment with concerts every evening on Silverstone's main stage headlined by music's biggest artists, including Stormzy and Kings of Leon.

The 3.6 mile (5.8km), 18-corner circuit has been revered by drivers through the ages. 74 years on from Giuseppe Farina's first victory, a roll call of Formula 1 royalty have taken the chequered flag including Alberto Ascari, Sir Stirling Moss OBE, Juan Manuel Fangio, Jim Clark OBE, Jack Brabham AO OBE, Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, and Sir Lewis Hamilton MBE, who has a record eight victories.

Three other members of the 2024 grid have claimed victory around the famous circuit including two-time winners Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, and Carlos Sainz who took his maiden victory there in 2022.

Britain has always played a pivotal role in Formula 1 and today it is home to seven teams competing in the world championship, many located just a few miles from the circuit.

"I am delighted to announce that the British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for ten more years with this agreement," said Stefano Domenicali. "Silverstone is an iconic venue at the heart of F1 history and as it approaches its ninth decade hosting Grands Prix, the event continues to attract fans from around the world for fantastic racing on track and the amazing fan experience off it. I would like to thank Peter Digby and the BRDC, as well as Stuart Pringle and the whole Silverstone team for their hard work and dedication to take the British Grand Prix to new heights and I look forward to working closely with them as they look to further improve the facilities and fan experience over the next ten years."

"I am delighted we have secured a ten-year extension to host the Grand Prix at Silverstone," added Peter Digby, Chairman of the British Racing Drivers' Club. "This contractual security will provide a solid base for the further development of the venue as we continue to improve and transform the circuit into a year-round international motorsport and leisure destination. The 2024 Formula 1 season will start with 9 BRDC Full and Honorary members on the grid and the importance of our continued support of young drivers is particularly evidenced by the success of Lewis, Lando, George and Alex."

"This long-term commitment reflects the importance of the British Grand Prix to Formula 1 and their acknowledgement of our ability to deliver a world-class experience for the British fans who are among the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world," said Stuart Pringle, Chief Executive Officer, Silverstone. "The cheers of support for the home teams, and particularly for the British drivers on the grid, makes the Silverstone atmosphere unique and I am looking forward to harnessing this passion for our sport and taking the event to the next level in the coming decade."