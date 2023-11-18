Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I think we maximised what we could today. I'm not a massive fan of street circuits, I prefer the high speed tracks where you can really push the car to the limit.

"So far this weekend we've been lacking pace with the one lap performance but the long runs looked good yesterday. Starting second tomorrow will be interesting, the lead up to turn one isn't too bad but we definitely need a good start. The race will be all about keeping the tyres alive, there will be a lot of graining. I'll ease myself in to it tomorrow and if I see an opportunity I will go for it."

Sergio Perez: "It was an unfortunate qualifying. The gaps were super close, and we just didn't maximize the full potential of our car today, we had some more pace in it and could have been a little bit faster - it's something we need to understand. I also think our run programme wasn't quite the right one, we finished a little too early, with four minutes left of Q2 and people just kept improving, there was a little more track evolution there. We will analyse it but on the other hand there is nothing we can do now, so let's focus on tomorrow because I think we should be able to come through the field, we have a fast race car. I think the DRS on the Strip should help the racing and we will see what we are able to do, we just need to be patient and I believe in our pace. I think tomorrow is going to be a very interesting race."

Christian Horner: "First qualifying here in Vegas and it was one, as expected, that continually evolved. It was slippery out there and that affected performance. Unfortunately for Checo he was unable to make it out of Q2. He drove well, but went early and was within a tenth but it wasn't enough. He will be starting a little further down the grid than we would like but we expect him to climb well tomorrow. Max struggled with grip. It was not the usual qualifying for him that we are used to seeing. The grid penalty to Carlos puts him on the front row though and this is a track that so far doesn't look like it is too testing for the drivers, it is one you can over take on so it should be an exciting race tomorrow."