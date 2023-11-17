Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

NEWS STORY
17/11/2023

Max Verstappen: "The track was quite slippery, it took a bit of extra time to rubber in due to the minimal running in FP1, but it was evolving and was a bit better towards the end of FP2.

"We managed to do our whole run programme which was the most important thing today with the disruption. From what we learnt, it won't be super straightforward to pick the tyres for the race. The soft was good over one lap, but it was struggling quite a lot on the long run. Even the medium didn't perform as expected, so there's still a few things we have to look into to improve our degradation. I think we still look very good compared to the others, but there's more lap time and management to find."

Sergio Perez: "It's a shame that FP1 ended the way it did, and I feel very sorry for the fans. However, I'm sure we will have a good weekend of racing ahead of us. It's a brand-new track and the grip level is quite low, which does make things a lot more challenging in the car. We have made good progress, which is important, so I am happy with our performance so far. Ferrari have a strong race pace, but we will see what tomorrow brings; come race day I think we will be there."

LATEST IMAGES

