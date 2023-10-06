Qatar GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Perez Red Bull 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 3 4 6 Sainz Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Russell Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Hamilton Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Ocon Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Gasly Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Piastri McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Norris McLaren 4 3 3 3 2 2 6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Zhou Alfa Romeo 5 5 5 4 2 3 6 Stroll Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Alonso Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Magnussen Haas 5 5 5 3 3 3 6 Hulkenberg Haas 5 5 5 5 2 3 6 Lawson AlphaTauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Albon Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Sargeant Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 4

Note: Drivers are limited to just four Internal Combustion Engines this season, also four Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks and two Control Electrics and Energy Stores. In terms of exhaust systems, they are limited to 8 for the season.