F3 champion Bortoleto joins McLaren driver programme

Gabriel Bortoleto, the 2023 FIA Formula 3 Champion, has joined the McLaren Driver Development programme.

He will work under the mentorship of former McLaren test driver, Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner, Emanuele Pirro, who leads the programme.

Bortoleto made his single-seater debut in 2020 in the Italian F4 Championship where he won in the Monza and Mugello rounds. He then moved on to the Formula Regional Championship by Alpine in 2021 and 2022, before gaining a seat in Formula 3 with Trident.

The McLaren Driver Development programme was formed in April, with the aim to support young drivers in their development from karting to professional racing driver to facilitate the progression of emerging talent into F1.

The 18-year-old from Brazil joins Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward, McLaren F1 2024 Reserve Driver Ryo Hirakawa and McLaren Young Driver, Ugo Ugochukwu.

In addition, McLaren Racing has signed a one-year option on Italian Formula 4 driver Brando Badoer. Brando will be assessed by the team over the next year as an Optioned Driver, with the potential to sign to the programme full time at the end of his evaluation.

"I'm pleased to welcome Gabriel to the McLaren Driver Development programme," said Emanuele Pirro, Director. "I've known him well since the beginning of his motorsport career and he's got all that is needed on and off track to be a star. He also fits very well with our team culture at McLaren. I look forward to working with Gabriel and helping him develop in his motorsport career.

"I also look forward to working with Brando Badoer, who we sign as an Optioned Driver, as we continue to evaluate him over the next year.

"They join our talented line-up of drivers who we will be working with on their individual development, to give them the tools they need to progress in their careers."

"I'm excited to be joining the McLaren Driver Development programme," said Bortoleto. "I'm grateful to McLaren and Emanuele for giving me this opportunity.

"I've already been in the MTC for a tour and to meet the team, which was a really nice experience. I'm looking forward to continuing working on my development alongside a great team."