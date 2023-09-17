Site logo

Singapore GP: Result

NEWS STORY
17/09/2023

Result of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 62 1h 46:37.418
2 Norris McLaren 62 + 0:00.812
3 Hamilton Mercedes 62 + 0:01.269
4 Leclerc Ferrari 62 + 0:21.177
5 Verstappen Red Bull 62 + 0:21.441
6 Gasly Alpine 62 + 0:38.441
7 Piastri McLaren 62 + 0:41.479
8 Perez Red Bull 62 + 0:54.534
9 Lawson AlphaTauri 62 + 1:05.918
10 Magnussen Haas 62 + 1:12.116
11 Albon Williams 62 + 1:13.417
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 62 + 1:23.649
13 Hulkenberg Haas 62 + 1:26.201
14 Sargeant Williams 62 + 1:26.889
15 Alonso Aston Martin 62 + 1:27.603
16 Russell Mercedes 61 + 1 Lap
Bottas Alfa Romeo 51 Hydraulics
Ocon Alpine 42 Gearbox
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 0 Puncture

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:35.867 (Lap 47)

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by turbolach, 24 minutes ago

"*repost (was on wrong news item)*

Smart race by Sainz, making optimal use of DRS to bunch up his chasers into a drs train, while preserving his tires.

I did notice something strange at the finish.
While Sainz was celebrating with his crew, a teammember handed him his watch in a, well underhanded, manner.
Sainz put this watch BEFORE going to the pilot weight check.
I am sure this is not allowed ?
granted, he is very attached to his watch (see italy).
The watch is supposed to weigh next to nothing, but is it that watch he got before the weigh-in?"

