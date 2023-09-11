F1 targets 2025 aero rules overhaul

With the current cars already giving away as much as 50% of the aero performance gained as a result of the 2022 rules overhaul, F1 is looking at further changes for 2025.

"It's starting to become a bit like 2021 or 2020 where it is difficult to follow," said Carlos Sainz following last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Indeed drivers have been expressing their concerns over the difficulty in following rivals since late last year, just months after the much-anticipated overhaul, and while it is too late to implement changes for 2024 the FIA is now looking to 2025.

"If we take the 2021 F1 cars, based on being two lengths from the car in front, they were losing more than 50% of the aero load," Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA's single-seater director, tells Motorsport.it.

"With the 2022 single-seaters, there was only a 20% reduction in load. But now we are at about 35%. Surely there has been a worsening and, on this point, Carlos is right. We have identified what we should act on.

"We are studying solutions for 2025," he confirms. "We have identified some parts of the cars to act on, such as the endplate of the front wing, the side of the floor and the fins inside the wheels. We could lay down somewhat more restrictive rules in these areas.

"It is clear we no longer have the advantage of 2022," he admits, "and therefore we know that there is work to be done."

Of particular concern to the sport's governing body is 'outwash', where the airflow is directed away from the car and tyre, in some cases courtesy of flexing wings and the like. This, in turn, affects the car following which loses downforce.

"We have the right to act on flexible bodywork when we see something that does not convince us because the regulation says that parts should be rigidly secured and immobile," says Tombazis.

"In reality, we know that this is not strictly possible, so there is a right to apply common sense. The regulations do not allow us to act on things we do not like on the cars.

"There are several aspects in the interpretation of the aerodynamic regulations that we do not like at the moment, but to change something we would need to go through the procedures to achieve a broad consensus.

"Sometimes we have tried to change things, but we have not always achieved the result we wanted. I believe that 90% of the regulations are in line with what we wanted and there is 10% that, with hindsight, we would have done in a different way."