Horner gives the game away regarding Pirelli

Red Bull boss, Christian Horner admits that money is the main reason the sport is likely to stick with Pirelli as its tyre supplier after 2024.

The Italian manufacturer has been F1's sole tyre supplier since 2011, and while the relationship hasn't always been easy, the teams know where they stand.

Pirelli has gone out of its way to produce the rubber that best suited the powers that be's idea of the show, even if this was at odds with the manufacturers own philosophy. Furthermore, it has poured millions into the sport via its various marketing campaigns including the title sponsorship of events.

Though Bridgestone has tossed its hat in the ring, there is absolutely no chance that the sport will get what it really needs - a tyre war - and instead F1 bosses will choose the supplier that offers the best deal.

Asked in Monza, for an update on the negotiations with F1, Mario Isola admitted: "No news compared to the last time we spoke.

"We presented our offer," he added. "Obviously, the tender is quite complicated and there are a lot of details that must be discussed with F1 and with the FIA, with the teams.

"It is not only for Formula 1, but also for the support series, like Formula 2, Formula 3, and F1 Academy. So it's quite a complex package. And I hope and I'm still positive for that."

Asked if there was a deadline, he replied: "No. The only deadline was for us to present the technical specification, the technical document and for the FIA to tell us if we are an approved bidder, which happened a few months ago, and now the commercial negotiation has no deadline."

However, when Christian Horner was asked if it might already be too late for an alternative supplier to come on board, the Red Bull boss somewhat gave the game away as he revealed the real reason the sport is likely to stick with Pirelli.

"It's never too late," he said. "It depends, as with all these... Pirelli is a great company and I'm sure in their tender they've offered generous terms to the promoter, to the teams. And you know, we'd love to...

"There's many, many millions of reasons that we would love to continue with Pirelli," he laughed. "So, you know, they're a great tyre company, they've given us a great service and hopefully there's, as I say, several million reasons that that will continue."

"It's not just about the millions of reasons," interjected Frederic Vasseur. "But more seriously, and technically, I think that it's true that it's quite challenging.

"Also, because we are speaking about one type of tyre for 2025 and probably another one for 2026. It means that you will have to develop two different tyres or construction or perhaps dimensions in the next two or three years. And as Mario said, you have also doing the junior series and so it means that it's a very, very large panel. I don't know if it's too late, it's not my job, but it's a challenge."

"Well, I agree on the million reasons obviously," said Andrea Stella. "In terms of timing, I would say that for us as teams it's not a problem but seen from a tyre manufacturer point of view, it looks like it's getting tight so hopefully we'll see the decision soon."