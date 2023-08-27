Site logo

Dutch GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
27/08/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Stint 6 Stint 7
Verstappen Red Bull NS NI NS US UI NW NW
Alonso Aston Martin NS NI NS US UI UI UI
Gasly Alpine NS UI NS NS NI UI UI
Perez Red Bull NS NI NS US UI UI UI
Sainz Ferrari NS UI NS US UI UI UI
Hamilton Mercedes NM NI NS NS UI UI UI
Norris McLaren NS NI US US UI UI UI
Albon Williams NS NM UI UI
Piastri McLaren NS NS NM UI UI
Ocon Alpine NS NI NS NS NW UI UI
Stroll Aston Martin NS NI NS NM NS NI NI
Hulkenberg Haas NS NM NS UI UI
Lawson AlphaTauri NS UI NS NM NS NI NI
Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NM NS NI UI
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS UI NS UI UI
Magnussen Haas NS NI NS NM NI UI UI
Russell Mercedes NS NI NS NH UI UI UI
Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NI NM NS NI
Leclerc Ferrari NS NI NS
Sargeant Williams NS

