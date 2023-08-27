Dutch GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Stint 6 Stint 7 Verstappen Red Bull NS NI NS US UI NW NW Alonso Aston Martin NS NI NS US UI UI UI Gasly Alpine NS UI NS NS NI UI UI Perez Red Bull NS NI NS US UI UI UI Sainz Ferrari NS UI NS US UI UI UI Hamilton Mercedes NM NI NS NS UI UI UI Norris McLaren NS NI US US UI UI UI Albon Williams NS NM UI UI Piastri McLaren NS NS NM UI UI Ocon Alpine NS NI NS NS NW UI UI Stroll Aston Martin NS NI NS NM NS NI NI Hulkenberg Haas NS NM NS UI UI Lawson AlphaTauri NS UI NS NM NS NI NI Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NM NS NI UI Tsunoda AlphaTauri NS UI NS UI UI Magnussen Haas NS NI NS NM NI UI UI Russell Mercedes NS NI NS NH UI UI UI Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NI NM NS NI Leclerc Ferrari NS NI NS Sargeant Williams NS

