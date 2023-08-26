Site logo

Dutch GP: Qualifying - Times

26/08/2023

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.567 135.012 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:11.104 0.537
3 Russell Mercedes 1:11.294 0.727
4 Albon Williams 1:11.419 0.852
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:11.506 0.939
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.754 1.187
7 Perez Red Bull 1:11.880 1.313
8 Piastri McLaren 1:11.938 1.371
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.665 2.098
10 Sargeant Williams 1:16.748 6.181
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.121
12 Gasly Alpine 1:20.128
13 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.151
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.230
15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:20.250
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:22.067
17 Ocon Alpine 1:22.110
18 Magnussen Haas 1:22.192
19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.260
20 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:23.420

