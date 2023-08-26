Dutch GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.567 135.012 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:11.104 0.537 3 Russell Mercedes 1:11.294 0.727 4 Albon Williams 1:11.419 0.852 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:11.506 0.939 6 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.754 1.187 7 Perez Red Bull 1:11.880 1.313 8 Piastri McLaren 1:11.938 1.371 9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.665 2.098 10 Sargeant Williams 1:16.748 6.181 11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.121 12 Gasly Alpine 1:20.128 13 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.151 14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:20.230 15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:20.250 16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:22.067 17 Ocon Alpine 1:22.110 18 Magnussen Haas 1:22.192 19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.260 20 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:23.420