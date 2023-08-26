Site logo

Dutch GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
26/08/2023

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.631 116.713 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:22.010 0.379
3 Perez Red Bull 1:22.631 1.000
4 Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.634 1.003
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.723 1.092
6 Albon Williams 1:22.750 1.119
7 Piastri McLaren 1:22.892 1.261
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.965 1.334
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.093 1.462
10 Norris McLaren 1:23.158 1.527
11 Gasly Alpine 1:23.210 1.579
12 Sainz Ferrari 1:23.438 1.807
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:23.544 1.913
14 Sargeant Williams 1:23.570 1.939
15 Hulkenberg Haas 1:23.640 2.009
16 Ocon Alpine 1:23.806 2.175
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.058 2.427
18 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:26.343 4.712
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:28.482 6.851
20 Magnussen Haas No Time

