Dutch GP: Result

NEWS STORY
27/08/2023

Result of the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 72 2h 24:04.411
2 Alonso Aston Martin 72 + 0:03.744
3 Gasly Alpine 72 + 0:07.058
4 Perez Red Bull 72 + 0:10.068
5 Sainz Ferrari 72 + 0:12.541
6 Hamilton Mercedes 72 + 0:13.209
7 Norris McLaren 72 + 0:13.232
8 Albon Williams 72 + 0:15.155
9 Piastri McLaren 72 + 0:16.580
10 Ocon Alpine 72 + 0:18.346
11 Stroll Aston Martin 72 + 0:20.087
12 Hulkenberg Haas 72 + 0:20.840
13 Lawson AlphaTauri 72 + 0:26.147
14 Magnussen Haas 72 + 0:26.410
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 72 + 0:27.388
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 72 + 0:29.893
17 Russell Mercedes 72 + 0:55.754
Zhou Alfa Romeo 62 Accident
Leclerc Ferrari 41 Accident Damage
Sargeant Williams 14 Accident

Fastest Lap: Alonso (Aston Martin) 1:13.837 (Lap 56)

