Hungarian GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "I think three points for us was the maximum we could achieve [as a team] today.

"We had a bit of a lonely race with no threats behind, but we were unable to make significant ground up on our competitors ahead of us. It was a hot and demanding race as well and we all had to manage the tyres throughout. There have been a lot of surprises in the last few race weekends, but we need to try our best to get back to fighting at the front of the pack. We will analyse everything and look to bounce back at Spa next week."

Lance Stroll: "I think P10 was the best we could have done today. I had a good first lap and I was happy with the move around the outside of [Valtteri] Bottas, but after that the pace just wasn't up there. As a team, I think we have some work to do to try and understand what we can be doing better. The car is quick, but there's more pace to unlock and that has to be our priority as the season continues. We'll take these learnings into Spa next week where, as always, we'll be pushing hard."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Getting two cars home inside the points was the maximum today. It was a quiet and uneventful race, and the results were in pace order as we finished behind our direct competitors. Both Lance and Fernando performed very well, but we are missing the performance to challenge higher up. Lance did particularly well to finish just behind Fernando from his initial grid position. Today is a reality check. We need to keep our heads down, keep working hard, and push through the developments to get back to where we were in earlier in the season."