New tyre compound has changed things says Alonso

Fernando Alonso believes that the new construction of tyre introduced at Silverstone is causing problems for Aston Martin and some of its rivals.

The new (slick tyre) construction, which was brought forward from its planned introduction next year, was made necessary due to the increased performance of the cars since the start of the season, both in terms of outright speed and loadings, compared to the pre-season simulation data supplied to Pirelli by the teams over the winter.

"We've worked very hard on simulation over the last few years in order to not only supply a product that meets the performance targets set by all the stakeholders but also to have the ability to anticipate any eventual issues and react to them promptly," explained the Italian tyre manufacturer's motorsport director, Mario Isola ahead of the Silverstone event.

"The new specification gives the tyre extra resistance against fatigue but does not affect any technical parameters or its behaviour on track," he insisted. "All the teams already had the opportunity to try the new tyre construction out at the Spanish Grand Prix, when two sets were put at the disposal of each driver in free practice. Their comments were in line with our expectations, especially when it came to transparency in terms of performance. The new specification also allows us to keep front and rear tyre pressures largely unchanged compared to last year, despite a significant increase in average loads."

However, as Aston Martin continues to lose ground, Alonso cites the lack of upgrades from his team and the new tyre construction.

"You see the upgrades from everyone on Thursday when they have to publish the FIA documents and we see for 12 rounds now what we brought to the circuit and what the main rivals they brought obviously it's a bit different there," he told reporters. "So we need to speed up, we know, as a team also in many different areas one would be the rate of development into next year's project.

"Also, it is a coincidence that when the new Pirelli tyres came in Silverstone there are a couple of teams that were struggling more, and a couple of teams that are very happy with the car now," he added.

"It's not only us, I think Red Bull has clearly been hit with those tyres, they've been one-two in every qualifying, one-two in every race, and now they are not even on pole position.

"Checo is struggling to be in the top ten. At Silverstone I think Max was only three seconds in front of Lando. So I see things a little bit abnormal since Silverstone."

