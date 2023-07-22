Hamilton leads the attack on qualifying format change

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton is one of several drivers unconvinced by the Alternative Tyre Allocation rule being trialled this weekend.

The rule, which was originally planned to be trialled at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, sees drivers limited to one compound in each phase of qualifying, hard in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3.

In addition to spicing up the show and (groan) levelling the field, the move is aimed at reducing the amount of tyres Pirelli needs to take to races - part of the sport's sustainability effort, for the rule saves two sets of dry tyres compared to the traditional format, using 11 sets instead of 13.

It will be run again at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September after which the FIA, F1 and the teams will decide whether or not to adopt it for next season.

Preparation for the new format not only led to a confusing practice session yesterday afternoon, with teams using all manner of strategies and run programmes, but also a general lack of running.

"We only had one tyre that we were going to use this session so it's not really a great format this change they made for this weekend," said Hamilton. "It just means we get less running, so not ideal."

Indeed, the Briton suggests that rather than cutting back on the slick tyres it ferries from race to race, Pirelli should perhaps reduce the number of wets.

"There's a lot of wet tyres that I think they throw away after every weekend, like, a lot," he said. "Maybe they should look at something like that rather than taking time on track away from the fans."

"Having to do a low fuel, quick lap on hards, that's something you don't do very often," said Kevin Magnussen. "But it's the same for everything. When they make these changes, it's always interesting, it's always fun, something new to get your head around. I enjoy when they make these changes.

"Like anything, any change, it helps the big teams because, especially with the tyres, they have more grip," he added. "They can easily switch on the tyres, or if it is difficult to switch on the first lap, then the fast cars will have a huge advantage. But it is what it is and it's nonetheless a new challenge and something like a bit of a curveball at least in this race."

Esteban Ocon does not agree.

"I think it's not going in the right direction," said the Alpine driver. "Because, you know, if P2 is wet for example, I believe that we are gonna see 10 laps in the day."

"I think it will not change too many things," added Fernando Alonso. "We have to use a certain type of tyre in each of the qualifyings, but it's the same for everybody.

"So it should not be a thing that should change too many things, and we save a couple of sets, I think, for Pirelli; instead of 13, we have 11 per driver, so two sets for 20 drivers, obviously, there are a lot of sets that maybe Formula 1 can save.

"So there is a reason behind that, we should support and least try and let's see after this weekend if there are any tweaks that maybe are needed for the future."

