Williams reveals 'fan vote' livery

Williams has revealed the Gulf livery it will use later this season after calling on fans to choose from four potential liveries.

Following an "intense battle and an incredibly hard-fought final round", the 'Bolder than Bold' design will be showcased on the FW45's of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant at the Singapore, Japan and Qatar Grands Prix.

The Fan Livery Vote offered fans worldwide the opportunity to shape history by selecting their favourite livery design from a line-up of four themes: Heritage, Bolder than Bold, Visionary, and Contemporary.

180,000 votes were cast across the closely fought three rounds, which celebrates the spirit of two iconic motorsport brands and is poised to deliver an historic moment on the track later on this season.

The journey began in May with a knockout system that pitted the 'Bolder than Bold' design against the 'Contemporary' theme in round 1. Round 2 saw the classic 'Heritage' design triumph over the 'Visionary' concept, securing a place in the ultimate showdown against 'Bolder than Bold'. Fans across the globe participated in the final vote, with an overwhelmingly close fight to the finish.

In an extremely closely fought final round, with votes cast from all four corners of the world, the winning Gulf livery emerged as 'Bolder than Bold', closely beating 'Heritage' by securing 51.9% of the votes.

"This livery celebrates the boldness of those determined to make their mark, keep progressing and pushing boundaries. It embodies more than just being brave, heroic, or fearless. It represents an unwavering commitment to never giving up and always approaching challenges with confidence. Gulf and Williams Racing share a resolute belief in being bold on and off the track."

Before making its debut later this season, the winning livery will be showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This weekend, the Williams stand at Goodwood will exhibit the FW45 show car adorned in 'Bolder than Bold', granting fans and motorsport enthusiasts an up-close encounter.

The fan-centric journey will continue as Gulf and Williams Racing will unveil exclusive behind-the-scenes content, showcasing the craftsmanship that will bring the design to life. "Prepare for an unforgettable experience as 'Bolder than Bold' roars to life under the night lights of Singapore and beyond."

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with Williams Racing," said Mike Jones, CEO, Gulf Oil International, "and this livery is marking an iconic moment in motorsport history.

"The campaign has been a huge success and sparked excitement for both Gulf and Williams fans alike. Providing the fans with the power to control this competition has hugely influenced the results. Gulf's iconic colours have created four incredible liveries with one standout winner chosen by the fans, Bolder than Bold, which will now be inscribed into Gulf's rich motorsport history."

"This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team," added James Vowles. "The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future. This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season."

In 2021, McLaren ran a special Gulf livery at the Monaco Grand Prix, Lando Norris bringing his car home in third.