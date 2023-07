British GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We got through a good amount of work in FP1 with both drivers completing their programmes, including a first look at some new aerodynamic items.

Alex ran a new front wing, which is working well; he will keep this for the rest of the weekend. Meanwhile, Logan looked at a new rear wing, which will race later in the season. Despite the distraction of doing these tests, both drivers were still able to get a good look at the track and the conditions.

FP2 was a normal race weekend session and both drivers were able to set good lap times at low and high fuel despite the windy conditions. This is the first time that we have seen the upgrade package, which we introduced in Canada, run on a circuit as demanding and varied as Silverstone. This has enabled us to collect a lot more data than was possible in Canada and Austria and will help us understand if the development direction was correct.

Alex and Logan were very strong today and set fast laps in tricky conditions, however, the conditions are likely to vary over the next couple of days and we still have a lot of work to do to secure a good result. We'll focus on the things we can influence and try to maintain the good momentum into tomorrow.

Alex Albon: Obviously a very good day today. I think we need to stay true to ourselves as we don't know what everyone else is doing. Looking at the timesheets you can't not be happy, but I think it's better to just focus on how we can continue to improve, as there's still more to look at. Let's also hope tomorrow stays dry.

Logan Sargeant: It was a decent Friday in Silverstone, despite being quite tricky with high temperatures and high winds, making it very unpredictable throughout the lap. We've done a good job to get on top of it, however there's still some improvements to make ahead of tomorrow. Either way, it was a great day driving this amazing track and I'm looking forward to tomorrow.