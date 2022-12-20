Sporting Code update to see drivers gagged?

An update to the FIA's International Sporting Code means that drivers will now need to obtain written permission before making any form of political statement.

In 2020, with the season already compromised by the pandemic, Lewis Hamilton began wearing T-Shirts sporting the Black Lives Matter logo as the world resonated to the infamous murder of George Floyd.

As more drivers began to follow suit, at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello, race winner Hamilton stood atop the podium in a T-Shirt which sported the slogan: 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor' on the front and 'Say Her Name' on the back in reference to the black woman killed by police earlier in the year.

As a result, the FIA acted and ruled that on the grid and on the podium drivers had to wear their race suits which had to be fastened up to the neck.

Nonetheless, drivers continued to make similar statement on all manner of issues, including diversity, the environment and LGBTQ+ rites.

Sebastian Vettel was censured for wearing a 'rainbow' shirt, sporting the phrase 'Same Love' in Hungary, while he and Hamilton have worn helmets bearing the Pride colours. The four-time world champion has also worn T-shirts promoting environmental causes.

With the sport falling over itself to present a squeaky clean image, the newfound activism of drivers and their teams went down a treat. However, with F1 increasingly visiting countries where their attitude to human rights has been questioned, there were fears of an obvious clash.

Though the likes of Qatar and Saudi Arabia insist that they are not using F1 to 'sports-wash' their image, the fact is that there are various issues on which activists do not agree.

In the latest update to its International Sporting Code, the FIA states: "The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction."

In other words, before a driver can make any form of statement he will require written permission.

Of course, by essentially painting drivers into a corner it means that anyone who ignored the ruling and went ahead with their protest though facing punishment would attract even greater publicity, and thereby sympathy (or not) for their particular cause.

Many insists that politics has no place in sport, while others claim it is a sign of the times and that sport must play a part in improving people’s lives.

However, if the sport continues to visit countries where there are human rights abuses - and it seems determined to do so - it is merely doing what many have accused certain people of over the recent World Cup, in that they are willing to turn a blind eye as long as the money's right.

On the other hand, while one can point to the obvious culprits in terms of human rights abuse, in all honesty there are very few - if any - countries on the calendar that can honestly claim to having no skeletons in their closets.