F1 Academy reveals the 5 teams entering in 2023 - 2025

F1 Academy, the all-women series announced last month, has announced the five teams that will contest the competition.

They are, ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Carlin, MP Motorsport and PREMA Racing.

All five have impressive pedigrees in multiple junior categories. Last season, ART Grand Prix took Victor Martins to the Formula 3 crown; PREMA Racing became F3 Team Champions; MP Motorsport secured both driver and teams championships in Formula 2 with Felipe Drugovich (since elevated to F1 as Aston Martin's reserve driver); Carlin finishing second in the F2 teams' championship with Logan Sargeant, who is joining the F1 grid next season with Williams, and Campos Racing reigned supreme in Spanish F4.

The inaugural season will comprise seven events of three races each, amounting to a total of 21 races, plus fifteen days of official testing and is likely to include one Formula 1 event weekend. The 2023 calendar and the driver line up for the five teams will be revealed in due course.

The F1 Academy has been created to maximise the opportunity and potential of young women drivers to reach the highest level in motorsport. It will provide young talent currently in go-karting or other junior categories with access to the fundamental level of experience needed before racing in F3 and joining the pyramid to Formula 1.

"It is exciting to be able to announce the five teams that will be racing in the F1 Academy for next year and who will be providing this fantastic opportunity to the young and talented women to begin their journey into competitive motorsport," said Stefano Domenicali. "We believe it is important that everyone has the chance to follow their ambitions and get the support and guidance needed to progress and excel.

"The F1 Academy is an important part of our plan to increase diversity and representation in motorsport and we are looking forward to the first season in 2023 and stay tuned for more news in this area."

"I am very pleased to reveal the five teams entering the F1 Academy for the next three-year cycle, starting from 2023," added Bruno Michel, General Manager of the F1 Academy. "We know them very well and we have been collaborating with each one for many years. They are well-known for their experience and expertise in nurturing and developing young drivers. I fully trust that they will give the drivers competing in the F1 Academy the keys to grow technically, and that they will help them with the physical and mental preparations for the journey ahead."