Dutch GP contract extended to 2025

Formula 1 has announced that the Dutch Grand Prix will continue at Zandvoort until 2025 inclusive.

The extension comes at a time when two-time world champion, Max Verstappen is joined on the F1 grid by countryman Nyck de Vries who will drive for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, and follows two sold-out Grand Prix weekends since the venue returned to the calendar in 2021.

With the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix on 25-27 August 2023 already sold out, the new agreement sees 2024 and 2025 added to the initial three-year deal with F1.

F1 returned to Zandvoort in 2021 and has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on the calendar, bringing an energetic atmosphere and fan engagement to the Dutch coastline.

One of the key focuses for the event has been sustainable fan travel, and at the 2022 race 99% of general admission ticket holders made their way to the circuit by public transport, bike or walking.

The sustainability efforts are in addition to the huge economic and social boosts that the events have brought to the local community and surrounding regions.

Based on a 2021 study and the fact that the event had 30% more visitors, it is estimated that the 2022 event will have contributed to additional spending in Zandvoort and the Amsterdam region of around €65 million.

"The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite," said Stefano Domenicali, "bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year. The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organisation, entertainment, and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them. There is huge demand to host F1 races so it is testament to what the team have done to cement Zandvoort on the calendar until 2025, and we can't wait to return next summer."

"We are looking forward to the upcoming Grands Prix," added Jan Lammers, Sporting Director of the Grand Prix. "With great races in which Dutch fans can now enjoy no less than two Dutch drivers. Of course, we will again offer an extensive and surprising entertainment program. With this we are again offering the ultimate race festival. We want the world to experience again how we as the Netherlands organize an event.

"It is unique that we are on the calendar with world cities like Las Vegas, Monaco, and Sao Paulo. And as we say internally, we are 'Ready for Tomorrow'. We need and want to put on the F1 event of the future, which is not necessarily bigger but better, more engaging, more innovative, more sustainable, and more inclusive."

"We are happy to secure the extension," agreed Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch Grand Prix, "and want to give thanks to the support from Formula 1, the business community in Zandvoort, and of course our fans. We will continue to raise the bar every year in terms of socio-economic, social and sustainability, as well as fan experience. We look forward to welcoming our loyal partners, teams and fans until at least 2025!"