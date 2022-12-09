New fencing at Silverstone gets fans closer to the action

Spectators will be closer to track at Silverstone's high-speed Wellington Straight from next year as new fences gives them a better view while keeping them safe.

Silverstone is using the latest Geobrugg fencing to bring fans closer to the action on the inside of the high-speed Wellington Straight. This will move the fencing at the Silverstone Fan Zone around 15 m closer to the track thanks to the installation of the mobile debris fence system as used in Miami.

A total length of 248 m of fencing is being brought forward, leading down to the inside of Brooklands before stopping just before Luffield.

Lee Howkins, Circuit Manager at Silverstone says the development has been made possible due to the use of the unique Geobrugg fences, which enhance safety for drivers and allows better viewing for spectators.

"It's a fully homologated system with the FIA and FIM," he said. "With the speed of the straight and the new safety aspects of Formula 1, it was the right time to move to the Geobrugg system. We want to make sure we're giving the fans the best experience and the best views."

The mobile debris fence system meets the highest FIA standards and allows for a quick and simple installation process. It is also easy to move for future adaptions.

The fences must pass strict FIA tests to be used on an F1 circuit, including catching a 780 kg sphere fired from a cannon at 60 kph and a full-size car impacting at 120 kph at an angle of 20-degrees.

Dromo Circuit Design helped with the redevelopment, providing its simulations to make sure the new fence placement would still keep spectators, drivers and marshals safe.

"We decided to use this system, not only because it's FIA approved but because it's very easy to install," said Jarno Zaffelli, CEO of Dromo Circuit Design, "and if we have to move it slightly or adjust something, we can. It was a no brainer."

"We're excited to be part of the redevelopment plans at Silverstone," added Jochen Braunwarth, Geobrugg's Director of Motorsport Solutions. "By bringing in our mobile debris fences, we can safely give spectators at the Wellington Straight a fantastic view of the track."

Work is expected to be completed by Christmas, ready for the 2023 season.