Jeddah promoter confirms changes to circuit

The promoter of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has confirmed that further changes have been made to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit ahead of the 2023 event scheduled for March 17th - 19th.

The modifications have been made in cooperation with track designers Tilke GmbH after consultation with the FIA, F1 and drivers with a view to further improving driver sightlines at specific sections of the circuit and refashioning various kerbs, in line with new recommendations brought about after the introduction of the new F1 cars at the beginning of this season, in order to deliver smoother, safer, and more exciting racing.

One of the most significant changes to be confirmed is the addition of 'Rumble Lines' at Turns 3, 14, 19, 20 & 21.

A Rumble Line can be defined as an adhesive on the ground - similar those used on highways giving the driver notice that they are out of lane - in F1 terms this effectively 'shakes' the car which causes traction to be lost, subsequently slowing it down. Moreover, bevelled kerbs have also been added in place of steel ones at Turns 4, 8, 10, 11, 17 & 23.

To further improve driver sightlines and visibility, Turns 14 & 20 have seen the shifting of the fence wall on the right and left hand sides respectively by 7.5m (T14) & 5m (T20) with an additional Rumble Line implemented in the verge between the white line and fence wall of these widenings. Additionally, the fence wall has been adjusted at Turns 8 & 10 to give drivers more visibility of the turn ahead.

Finally, Turns 22 & 23 - one of the main 'action' sequences on the circuit - has seen its 'S' shape squeezed via the adjustment of the fence at T23 and addition of a bevelled kerb with the aim of slowing down the drivers by approximately 50km/h.

In addition to the on-track changes, the wider JCC complex is also continuing to grow into a state-of-the-art home of sport, leisure, and entertainment.

As the venue nears its first birthday, the long awaited completion of the circuit Marina and Yacht Club - located at the 12-degree banked Turn 13 - draw ever closer with both expected to be ready in time for the third running of the Grand Prix.

"The evolution of the circuit continues apace," said Martin Whitaker, Chief Executive of the Saudi Motorsport Company, "and we are excited to add these further tweaks to our magnificent track as a result of positive consultation with the FIA, F1 and the drivers.

"The previous two races here in Jeddah have already confirmed the JCC as the world's fastest and most exciting street circuit and these new developments will only add to the spectacle that fans can expect to see next March when F1 returns to our city. It is vital for any circuit to listen and learn from those racing on it and use their feedback to grow and improve at all times.

"We are confident these changes will lead to even faster, more exciting and - crucially - safe racing and we can't wait to see the world's greatest drivers battle it out here under the lights again in 2023."