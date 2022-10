Mexico City GP: Race team notes - Haas

Haas F1 Team finished Sunday's 71-lap Mexico City Grand Prix, hosted at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with Mick Schumacher 16th and Kevin Magnussen 17th.

Schumacher started from 15th place on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires but relinquished two places on a frantic opening lap before settling into a rhythm at the high-altitude circuit. Schumacher came into the pits on lap 25 for Yellow medium tires and brought his Haas VF-22 home in 16th position.

Magnussen began the race in 19th on medium tires, having been relegated four places from where he qualified due to an engine change. Magnussen boxed on lap 39, taking on soft tires, and ensured a two-car finish by reaching the checkered flag directly behind his teammate in 17th.

Haas F1 Team holds eighth place in the Constructors' Championship with 36 points.

Kevin Magnussen: "We just didn't have good pace today. I had the medium and then soft tire on for the race, which could've given us some opportunities, but we were a bit too far off to really do much. There are so many opportunities, we scored points in the last race but today isn't what we wanted, so we'll move on to the next one."

Mick Schumacher: "We saw in FP3 that once the track gets colder, it seemed that others were performing a bit better than us. We knew the pace was there yesterday but it wasn't there today, there wasn't anything wrong with the strategy or anything in that sense. That was our pace and we have to live with it today. I'm sure that in Brazil, things might look very different again."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal: "Today, our car just didn't have the speed and therefore we ended up where we ended up. Hopefully Brazil suits our car better and we can get back to where we want to be."