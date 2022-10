Alonso's 7th place at COTA reinstated

Protest of Fernando Alonso's car in the United States Grand Prix takes a new twist as the Spaniard's 7th place finish is reinstated.

Despite the stewards decision earlier that Alpine's protest against the penalty was inadmissible, the French team persisted with a "right of review" into Haas' original protest, claiming that it was lodged outside the permitted time, 24 minutes to be precise.

A further hearing has now found in favour of the French team and reinstated Alonso's result.

"BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving Car #14 from last weekend's United States Grand Prix," said Alpine in a brief statement.

"The team welcomes the decision made by the aforementioned stewards, whereby Car #14 reinstates its seventh place finish and six points from the race.

"We look forward to continuing our collaborative work alongside the FIA to ensure the racing spectacle is maintained to the highest quality.

"The team now looks forward to competing this weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix."

