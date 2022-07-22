French GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I think FP2 was a little bit more difficult for us than FP1 as we didn't get the balance that we had hoped for. We were also trying different things with the car. We'll have a look at it all overnight and of course try to be quicker tomorrow. I think the long run is better but the tyres are running really hot so it's difficult to judge where you really are. Overall, this track is tough on tyres, I think we all needed a few more laps to have a more accurate look at the long runs."

Sergio Perez: "We had a delay in this session due to a bit of an issue with one of the roll bars but it was nothing major. I am not overly comfortable with the car at the moment, I think there is some good work and understanding to be done overnight. We also only had a short stint on the soft tyre but hopefully tomorrow we are able to pull it all together and be in the fight for qualifying and the race on Sunday."