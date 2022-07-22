Site logo

French GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

NEWS STORY
22/07/2022

Max Verstappen: "I think FP2 was a little bit more difficult for us than FP1 as we didn't get the balance that we had hoped for. We were also trying different things with the car. We'll have a look at it all overnight and of course try to be quicker tomorrow. I think the long run is better but the tyres are running really hot so it's difficult to judge where you really are. Overall, this track is tough on tyres, I think we all needed a few more laps to have a more accurate look at the long runs."

Sergio Perez: "We had a delay in this session due to a bit of an issue with one of the roll bars but it was nothing major. I am not overly comfortable with the car at the moment, I think there is some good work and understanding to be done overnight. We also only had a short stint on the soft tyre but hopefully tomorrow we are able to pull it all together and be in the fight for qualifying and the race on Sunday."

LATEST IMAGES

