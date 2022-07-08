Austrian GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We can definitely be happy with the result today. On the final lap in Q3, turn one and three weren't the best so I knew the rest of the lap needed to be spot on. I was down on the first and second sector so pushed hard in the final and it paid off. It was a good session and of course it's good to be close to the Ferraris again. This season so far, the car has been good in the race compared to qualifying where we've been weaker, so hopefully tomorrow we can be competitive in the sprint."

Sergio Perez: "It was a tricky day, going into qualifying from FP1 things didn't feel great so there is a bit of understanding needed from our side and hopefully tomorrow we are able to recover. The car was in and out for me during the day and during quali, I wasn't able to get into the rhythm. It is disappointing to lose fourth place, the track limits are very tight here this season, but it is frustrating that the Team weren't told my lap time had been deleted during Q2. We have the Sprint tomorrow to make up ground and a long race ahead, we have to keep our head down and push hard to make progress and put us in a good position for Sunday."

Christian Horner: "To get pole today was a great result for Max, he was just a little bit quicker in the last turn and that made the difference; to have three cars within one tenth of a second is incredible. Ferrari are looking very strong right now, we saw that after their win at Silverstone and right across the season, so to get the pole today was extremely valuable. It's great to be back in Austria, the Team love racing here and the support we get is incredible, passion is great but shouldn't spill over into jeers at our opponents. We feel the penalty for Checo was very harsh and should have been dealt with before Q3 to enable us to improve subsequent performance. He will do his best tomorrow from P13 and try and put us into a better position for Sunday's race."

