Austrian GP: Sprint team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It feels good to bring home the Sprint win at here at The Red Bull Ring. The first two laps were important for me to pull a gap, from there it was all about maintaining the pace. The Sprint race of course does not give you the full picture heading into the race tomorrow, but pace wise, it's close between us and Ferrari. I still expect it to be a tough battle tomorrow, we'll also have the hard tyres so it will be interesting to see how they perform during the race. It's going to be very important to make good strategy calls during the race as you never know what can happen, it's not going to be straightforward but I'm looking forward to it."

Sergio Perez: "It was a good race and recovery, I had a good start and kept out of trouble, it was tricky with Lewis and a lot of people going side by side into turn three. We got the most we could out of the Sprint and I feel it is a strong result from us. Once I got past everybody, George Russell was a bit far for me to catch up with, I wish I had got back up to P4 but I can fight from fifth. There are lessons we can take from the Sprint race to make sure we are on the podium tomorrow. Patience will be key on Sunday; I want to get a good start and get in the mix straight away in the race. I made up four places in the first lap today so hopefully tomorrow is the same. We are still to unlock some potential from the car so we can look forward to the race."

Christian Horner: "It was great to get the pole yesterday and to get the victory in the sprint race and retain that for the race tomorrow is fantastic. Max hit the tyres very hard to break the DRS, it's quite a long stint and Ferrari were saving their tyres, but that's the strategy we chose and what you take out at the beginning you get back at the end. Max managed it well and it was a reasonably comfortable race for him. Yesterday was a tough penalty for Checo but he had an incredible first lap today, he managed to pick off the cars and made up eight places to get back up into P5, which was only one place behind where we thought he should have been. Tomorrow is going to be a fascinating race, you can see the Ferraris are quick so we need another good start, a great first lap and to get our heads down. The support we've had here in Austria at the Red Bull Ring has been amazing, for the Team and for Max in particular from the Orange Army. The fans everywhere in the world have been fantastic but it's great to be racing at home and it sets us up for an exciting race tomorrow."