Ferrari plans "short-term fix" for hydraulics issue

As Charles Leclerc's Baku engine arrives back at Ferrari's HQ, the team is working on a "short-term fix" for his teammate's hydraulics issue.

In Azerbaijan, the Italian team suffered its first double DNF of the season, with both cars out after just 21 laps, Sainz retiring with a hydraulics issue after 8 laps and then Leclerc suffering an engine failure.

THE DNFs leave the Spaniard having completed the fewest number of laps this season - just 303 of the season's 466 - while the Maranello outfit has completed just 75.1%.

With this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix part of another back-to-back there is little time for the Italian team to get to the root of its current issues, consequently it came as no surprise when it issued the following brief statement on Tuesday night.

"Charles' engine arrives at the factory tomorrow, an initial assessment should be completed by the evening.

"Hydraulic components from Carlos' car have already been examined. A short-term fix is in place for Canada, while work is on-going on mid/long-term solutions."

The engine issue is likely to be of more concern, especially, having dominated earlier in the season, Baku witnessed two other engine-related retirements for Ferrari-powered drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Guanyu Zhou.

Sunday's double DNF leaves Ferrari 80 points adrift of Red Bull and falling into the clutches of Mercedes, while Verstappen enjoys a 34 point lead over Leclerc.