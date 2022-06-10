Magnussen hits out at race director inconsistency

Kevin Magnussen believes the decision to employ two race directors has only complicated matters as he cites a lack of consistency.

This weekend sees Niels Wittich in the race director hot seat, having handed the job over to Eduardo Freitas for the Spanish and Monaco races.

One of Wittich's first tasks was to clarify the rule over the pitlane entry and exit lines following Ferrari's protest of the Red Bull drivers last time out, both protests thrown out because the drivers had not fully crossed the white line when leaving the pits.

Magnussen believes that with two race directors there is a lack of consistency this season, the Dane feeling that his year away from the sport has given him added insight.

"I think there's been a difference," he told members of the media in Baku. "Maybe it's become slightly more difficult at the moment to really understand what the rules are.

"They have just got to try harder to understand it and speak to the guys," he added.

"I think it's been more consistent than it is right now," he continued. "It would be nice if their stance, or the way they interpret the rules, would be totally consistent. Then as a driver, it would be easier to understand.

"But this is what we have. There are reasons for the new people coming in and the shift in the FIA. I don't worry too much about it. This is what we have. It's like worrying about the weather. I can't change it. I just try to deal with it."

"A lot of things, other things, a racing incident or traffic management and all those things, I think Michael Masi had more experience if I compare," added Yuki Tsunoda.

"I need to wait more time to get used to it or have more experience in having good data to make actually good rules," he added. "So until then, I just have to survive to not get a penalty."

