Alfa Romeo to run special livery this weekend

Alfa Romeo will celebrate the launch of its first electrified C-SUV, the Tonale, in its European showrooms with a special livery paying tribute to its latest model and the Italian tricolour this weekend.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale will make its arrival in the carmaker's main European showrooms from this weekend, calling all members of the Alfisti tribe to experience the brand's first electrified C-SUV.

To mark this important step in Alfa Romeo's metamorphosis towards a new era of connectivity and electrification, and to reinforce the brand's link to its sporting heritage, the C42s of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will sport a special livery with a full-green engine cover featuring the Tonale's signature headlights shape.

The colour green is a nod to the Montreal Green hue used in Tonale's launch, but also a strong link to Alfa Romeo's identity for the transition to a more responsible and sustainable concept of mobility, while remaining faithful to its sportiness, driving dynamics and premium quality.

The new livery, designed by Alfa Romeo's own Centro Stile, is also a tribute to the Italian flag and another step in the cementing of the strong links between the legendary automotive brand and the Sauber Group, a deep co-operation bringing together two historical brands and leveraging thirty years of Formula One know-how to create new strategic strengths.