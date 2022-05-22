Site logo

Spanish GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
22/05/2022

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Pirelli Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 55 1:24.108 124.340 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 51 1:24.253 0.145
3 Russell Mercedes 53 1:24.636 0.528
4 Verstappen Red Bull 46 1:25.456 1.348
5 Norris McLaren 53 1:25.619 1.511
6 Ocon Alpine 54 1:25.935 1.827
7 Sainz Ferrari 49 1:25.985 1.877
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 36 1:26.395 2.287
9 Alonso Alpine 56 1:26.599 2.491
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 59 1:26.828 2.720
11 Stroll Aston Martin 54 1:26.876 2.768
12 Gasly AlphaTauri 51 1:26.987 2.879
13 Leclerc Ferrari 25 1:27.030 2.922
14 Latifi Williams 52 1:27.246 3.138
15 Ricciardo McLaren 54 1:27.285 3.177
16 Schumacher Haas 32 1:27.447 3.339
17 Magnussen Haas 3 1:27.537 3.429
18 Vettel Aston Martin 59 1:27.629 3.521
19 Albon Williams 56 1:28.281 4.173
20 Zhou Alfa Romeo 12 1:28.415 4.307

Check out our Sunday gallery from Barcelona, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms