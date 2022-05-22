Spanish GP: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Pirelli Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Perez Red Bull 55 1:24.108 124.340 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 51 1:24.253 0.145 3 Russell Mercedes 53 1:24.636 0.528 4 Verstappen Red Bull 46 1:25.456 1.348 5 Norris McLaren 53 1:25.619 1.511 6 Ocon Alpine 54 1:25.935 1.827 7 Sainz Ferrari 49 1:25.985 1.877 8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 36 1:26.395 2.287 9 Alonso Alpine 56 1:26.599 2.491 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 59 1:26.828 2.720 11 Stroll Aston Martin 54 1:26.876 2.768 12 Gasly AlphaTauri 51 1:26.987 2.879 13 Leclerc Ferrari 25 1:27.030 2.922 14 Latifi Williams 52 1:27.246 3.138 15 Ricciardo McLaren 54 1:27.285 3.177 16 Schumacher Haas 32 1:27.447 3.339 17 Magnussen Haas 3 1:27.537 3.429 18 Vettel Aston Martin 59 1:27.629 3.521 19 Albon Williams 56 1:28.281 4.173 20 Zhou Alfa Romeo 12 1:28.415 4.307

Check out our Sunday gallery from Barcelona, here.