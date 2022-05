McLaren honours Lauda with bronze scupture

On the third anniversary of his passing, McLaren has unveiled a new bronze sculpture of Niki Lauda at the McLaren Technology Centre.

The statue is the third in a series, which includes bronze sculptures of the team's founder Bruce McLaren and three-time F1 world champion Ayrton Senna.

The trio of sculptures was commissioned by McLaren's long-time shareholder Mansour Ojjeh, before he passed away last year.

Honouring and remembering Lauda's time at McLaren, the sculpture is a snapshot of the moment when he secured his third title in 1984, where he celebrated with a three-fingered salute. The piece also features his famous Parmalat cap and helmet with gloves. The sculpture of Niki will sit on the Boulevard.

Lauda began his Formula 1 career in 1972 and joined Ferrari in 1974, before winning his first two titles with the team in 1975 and 1977.

Despite suffering a horrific incident in the 1976 German Grand Prix which almost cost him his life, he returned to Formula 1 weeks later, rightly earning him the status of a hero.

Following a two-year retirement between 1979 and 1981, he returned to the championship with McLaren, where he won his third and final title.

Are we alone in thinking that Niki, with his cheeky sense of humour, would have preferred his raised hand to be turned around and pointing in the other direction?