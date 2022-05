Post-race penalties for Ricciardo and Alonso

Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso have both been handed 5s time penalties following today's Miami Grand Prix.

The Australian was deemed to have kept his position in front of Kevin Magnussen by leaving the track at turn 12 thereby gaining a lasting advantage.

The stewards determined that although Ricciardo was in front of the Haas going into turn 12, he was only able to retain that position by leaving the track and returning to it alongside, using his speed to pull ahead.

Having finished 11th on the road, the penalty meant that Ricciardo, who was also given a penalty point, dropped to 13th.

Fernando Alonso, who finished 9th was also handed a 5s penalty, his second of the afternoon, for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage at Turn 14.

The Spaniard, who had previously been handed a 5s penalty for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly, was subsequently demoted from 9th to 11th, thereby promoting Alex Albon to ninth and Lance Stroll into the final point scoring position.

The penalty point handed to the Spaniard brings his 12-month total up to 5.