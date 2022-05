"It's like a step backwards," says Hamilton of jewellery clampdown

As the FIA steps up its clampdown on jewellery and non-conforming underwear, Lewis Hamilton feels the sport should have better things to do as he shows no sign of backing down... far from it.

On Thursday, race director Niels Wittich in a note to the teams included a scrutineering declaration which has been amended for this event to include checks relating to compliant underwear and concerning the wearing of jewellery.

This follows the announcement over the Melbourne weekend when the race director reminded competitors of the rules which states that: "The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and my therefore be checked before the start."

In a follow up, Wittich advised drivers that the rules regarding underwear were also to be enforced, warning that only underwear that complies with the FIA's regulations will be allowed.

Speaking at today's press conference, even before he had opened his mouth it was clear Lewis Hamilton had a point to prove.

Sporting 3 - count 'em THREE - watches, four necklaces and a ring on every single finger, the seven-time champion made clear his stance on the matter.

"I feel like it's almost like a step backwards," he said, "if you think of the steps we're taking as a sport, and the more important issues and causes that we need to be focusing on and really pushing.

"I think we made such great strides as a sport," he continued. "Now we're here in Miami and this is such a small thing.

"I've been in the sport for 16 years, I've been wearing jewellery for 16 years. In the car, I only have my earrings on and my nose ring, which I can't even remove, so it seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat."

Asked what will happen if officials seek to enforce the rule, Hamilton suggested that he was not prepared to kowtow to the demands.

"I think we've got bigger fish to fry," he added, "bigger things to do, more impact to have, so I think that's really where the focus should be.

"It's platinum, that I have, so it's not magnetic, and it's never been a safety issue in the past. I've had so many MRI scans, for example, and I don't have to take out my platinum ones, because it's not an issue.

"If they stop me, so be it," he added. "We have spare drivers, so we're ready and prepared for the weekend. There is lots to do in this city so, I'll be good either way!

"I'm willing to sign a waiver, to take the responsibility away from them, if they want me to. I tried calling Mohammed this morning, he was busy, but I sent him a message just reassuring him that I want to be an ally. I don't want to fight. It's very, very silly.

"But I've not heard back yet, so maybe he's texting me, I don't know. But I'll try and speak to him before the race."