Volkswagen Group CEO confirms Audi and Porsche will enter F1

Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group has confirmed that both Porsche and Audi are to enter F1 in 2026.

In an interview broadcast by Volkswagen on YouTube, Diess cited the increasing popularity of the sport as the reason for two of his company's brands making the move.

"If you do motorsport, you should drive Formula 1," he said. "That's where the effect is greatest.

"Formula 1 is developing extremely positively worldwide," he added, in a nod to the changes to the sport since 2017 when Liberty Media took control.

Of course, other than the sport's increasing popularity, widely put down to initiatives such as the Drive to Survive series on Netflix, Volkswagen is attracted by F1's ever improving green credentials, not least the new engine formula proposed for 2026 which will be increasingly electric.

"You can't get into Formula 1 unless a technology window opens," said Diess. "You need a rule change to get in there.

"You need a new engine development and to make the new engine development, you need three or four years," he added. The current engine regulations are now in their ninth season.

"We assume that in '26, '28 it will still be the biggest motorsport spectacle in the world, even more so than today," he continued. "More in China, more in the USA than today and thus also the largest marketing platform for premium vehicles."

Adding to the confusion as to why one manufacturer would essentially enter two brands which would be essentially competing against one another, he admitted that there is still the possibility of only one of the iconic brands making it on to the grid.

"At Porsche this is already relatively concrete, at Audi not so much," he said.

While Audi has been linked with a buy-out of the McLaren team, Porsche has been linked as a partner to several teams including Red Bull, Aston Martin, McLaren, Williams and Sauber.

Porsche would be returning to the grid for the first time in thirty years, while Audi which has been scaling back its motorsport activities, most likely due to its possible F1 intention, would be making its debut in the "pinnacle of motor sport".

Porsche, as well as being contracted to remain in Formula E until 2024, is currently in the throes of preparing for its return to sports cars in 2023 when its twin-turbo hypercar will contest a number of races including Le Mans.