Crack down on driver jewellery gets underway

Checks on whether drivers are wearing jewellery and FIA-approved underwear have been made part of the official scrutineering submission.

The move, which has the full support of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, sets up a possible confrontation with the likes of Lewis Hamilton at a time the sport is enjoying unprecedented, positive global media coverage.

Having previously warned of the crackdown, race director Niels Wittich, who returns to duty this weekend after testing negative for COVID, in a note to the teams on Thursday included a scrutineering declaration which has been amended for this event to include checks relating to compliant underwear and concerning the wearing of jewellery.

For clarity, he notes... Appendix L to the ISC, Chapter III includes:

2. Flame-resistant clothing

"(...) Drivers and co-drivers participating in the championships listed below must wear overalls as well as gloves (optional for co-drivers), long underwear, a balaclava, socks and shoes homologated to the FIA 8856-2018 standard (Technical List No 74):

(...) * Formula One World Championship (...) In case of justified medical reasons, non FIA-approved underwear may be worn between the driver's skin and the compulsory FIA-approved underwear. However, the use of synthetic, non-flameproof materials in contact with the driver's skin is not authorised.

Drivers and co-drivers can wear additional flameproof underwear, which is not FIA approved, between their skin and the compulsory FIA-approved underwear."

5. Wearing of jewellery

"The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start."

He adds, in relation to Appendix L, Chapter III, Article 2 the following additional note is provided for the information of all teams and all officials:

The above noted regulation is written to ensure that the FIA-approved Flame-resistant clothing, including both the outer layer overalls and inner layer in contact with the skin can operate effectively and provide the designed level of protection if exposed to flames.

The use of non-flameproof materials in contact with the driver's skin, and in particular synthetic materials, can reduce heat transmission protection and thus increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire. In the worst case such materials may melt which can hinder treatment in the event of a burn injury.

In relation to Appendix L, Chapter III, Article 5 the following additional note is provided for the information of all teams and all officials:

The above noted regulation is written in consideration that the wearing of jewellery underneath the required flameproof clothing can reduce the protection afforded by this equipment. Metallic objects, such as jewellery, in contact with the skin can reduce heat transmission protection and thus may increase the risk of burn injuries in the event of a fire.

The wearing of jewellery during the competition can hinder both medical interventions as well as subsequent diagnosis and treatment should it be required following an accident.

The presence of jewellery can slow, due to the risk of "snagging", the emergency removal of driver safety equipment such as helmet, balaclava, and overalls.

In the case that medical imaging is required to inform diagnosis following an accident the presence of jewellery on the body can cause significant complication and delay. In the worst case the presence of jewellery during imaging may cause further injury.

Jewellery in and/or around the airway can pose specific additional risks should it become dislodged during an accident and either ingested or inhaled.

Drivers were first warned of the move at the start of the Melbourne weekend, which led to a long discussion of the matter at the subsequent drivers' briefing.

Speaking after the event, Hamilton, who had previously joked that he had "certain piercings that I really just can't take out that not many people know of", admitted, when asked about his ear piercing and nose stud: "I don't have any plans on removing them.

"I feel there are personal things," he added. "You should be able to be who you are.

"There is stuff that I can't move," he continued. "I literally can't even take these out... these ones on my right ear, they are literally welded in so I have to get them chopped off or something like that. So they will be staying."