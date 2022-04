Albon disqualified from qualifying

Alex Albon has been disqualified from qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix after officials were unable to take a 1 litre sample of fuel from his car.

After the session, in which he qualified 16th, Albon was found to have insufficient fuel to yield the required sample.

Given this situation, he is not in compliance with the requirements of Article 6.5 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.

According to Art. 6.5.2 competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time.

According to the stewards, the correct procedure was followed however the sample of fuel was unable to be taken.

The Stewards opted to apply the standard penalty for technical infringements, taking into account that to claim that no performance advantage was obtained is not an accepted line of defence.

The Williams driver already had a 3-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.