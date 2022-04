Alonso eyes two or more years in F1

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso says he hopes to remain in the sport for another two or three years.

Lured back by the promise of the rules overhaul, since returning last year the Spaniard has consistently shown that he has lost none of his skills or guile. Indeed, like a fine wine he appears to have improved with age.

However, with a number of much-fancied young guns rising through the ranks, it is understandable that members of the Australian media were keen to ask when (Alpine reserve driver) F1 champion Oscar Piastri might make the move up to a full-time seat, but clearly Alonso has no intention of moving aside any time soon.

"I will race, I guess, a couple more years, two or three more years," said the Spaniard. "If it is with Alpine it will be good, if it is with another team it will be good as well, but I will find out and I will start these discussions probably in summer. Let's see.

"As I said at the beginning of the year, I still feel competitive and fast and feel that I am enjoying time in Formula 1," he added.

"Obviously if I was 25 there will not be this talk," he continued, "it's an age thing, that people try to find a way for the young talents, but I think this is about performance. Last year I think I did well, I finished slightly in front of Esteban, let's see this year how the battle goes."

Asked specifically about Piastri, Alonso replied: "If he is with Alpine, it will be good. If he's with another team, it will be good as well."