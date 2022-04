Alonso and Perez to try Supercars

Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez are to both have a try in contemporary Supercar machinery this weekend at Melbourne.

The Spaniard will get to drive Thomas Randle's Tickford Castrol Mustang courtesy of the fact that Castrol is a partner to his F1 team Alpine, while the Mexican will get behind the wheel of a Red Bull Ampol Racing Commodore.

Supercars, formally the Australian Touring Car Championship, is the most popular motorsport category in Australia and is widely recognised as one of the best touring car categories in the world.

Between 1995 and 2012 it was solely the domain of the legendary Holden vs Ford battle, while in 2013 Nissan entered the fray. For 2020, the series returned to the classic Ford - Holden rivalry though it is hoped more manufacturers will join thje series now the newest wave of regulations came into play this year.

The pair are not the first F1 drivers to sample Supercars, Daniel Riccardo tried a Rick Kelly Nissan Altima at Calder Park in 2019, while that same year, Max Verstappen was taken for a ride with Jamie Whincup.

The Dutchman previously drove a rove a Red Bull-liveried 'Sandman' Supercar at Sandown in 2016.

Jenson Button has also driven a Triple Eight Commodore at Bathurst, the 2009 world champion having also driven a McLaren F1 car around Mount Panorama in 2011.

This weekend's Australian Grand Prix schedule includes for 20-lap sprint races for the Supercars.