Aston Martin on track

Just a day after its unveiling, the Aston Martin AMR22 took to the track at Silverstone.

Confirming that the car revealed yesterday was the real deal and not a mock-up Aston Martin gave its 2022 challenger its on-track debut at Silverstone in a filming day.

Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel both drove the car in what was one of the team's two allocated filming days, whereby, under F1 regulations, teams are allowed to complete a maximum of 100km on Pirelli demonstration tyres.

