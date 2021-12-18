Mohammed Ben Sulayem Elected FIA President

Following the FIA Annual General Assembly in Paris, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been elected President of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

The Dubai-born former rally driver received 61.62% of the votes from FIA Member Clubs, while the other candidate, Graham Stoker received 36.62%.

Ben Sulayem, succeeds Jean Todt, who was President from 2009 having served the maximum three terms possible.

President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO) since 2005, Ben Sulayem was FIA World Motor Sport Council Vice President for Middle East.

A former rally driver, he was 14-time FIA Middle East Rally Champion, winning 61 international events between 1983 and 2002.

Campaigning under the banner "FIA for Members", he has committed to doubling motor sport participation worldwide, strengthening diversity and inclusion and to be a leading opinion-former on sustainable mobility.

Elected for a four-year term, he ha appointed Carmelo Sanz de Barros as President of the Senate, Robert Reid as Deputy President for Sport and Tim Shearman as Deputy President for Mobility.

"I am very honoured to have been elected FIA President at the conclusion of the Annual General Assembly in Paris," said Ben Sulayem. "I thank all the Member Clubs for their esteem and trust.

"I congratulate Graham for his campaign and his engagement to the Federation. I wish to express my infinite gratitude in the name of the FIA and that of its Members to Jean Todt for all that has been achieved over the past 12 years.

"I am committed to pursuing the important work and make motor sport and mobility take further steps forward."



"A chapter has come to an end," said Jean Todt. "We can be collectively satisfied of our achievements in motor sport and safe and sustainable mobility over the past 12 years. I would like to warmly thank my team, our administration and all our Member Clubs for their unwavering commitment, enthusiasm and resilience.

"I congratulate Mohammed on his election as FIA President and wish him, his team, and the Federation the best of success for the years to come."