Marko calls for "quick and unambiguous" decisions... or else

Ahead of the FIA presidential election, Helmut Marko has warned that unless the successful candidate gets to grips with simplifying F1's rules Red Bull could walk away from the sport.

Of course, those fans that were following the sport before the arrival of Netflix, will be aware that this is a threat we have grown used to, and tired of.

Indeed, upping sticks and quitting as owner of two teams is hard enough, but when you also own a powertrain division things are a little less clear cut.

Anyway, at the end of a season which has seen much questioning of the rules, how they are interpreted and applied, Marko is calling for change and as the FIA prepares to elect a new president he calls on the successful candidate to get to grips with the issue.

"We will think about our future in Formula 1 if it does not have the desired effects on future championships," warned the Austrian, according to F1i.

"Decisions have to be quick and unambiguous," he continued. "It has to be a matter of seconds and these decisions should not be different every time.

"They need to be simplified," he insisted. "It cannot be that the rules are interpreted differently every time. The starting point must be to let them race.

"It is not our job, but after so many mistakes have been made and unworthy decisions have been taken, there is certainly a great need for change. There will be a new FIA President, he should start working on this immediately."

In terms of decisions, as Mercedes ponders whether to formally appeal the Abu Dhabi stewards ruling, Marko accused the German team of being "sore losers".

"What happened is unworthy of a world title race," he said. "It says a lot about their mentality.

"I think they are sore losers," he continued. "That's their attitude, it's been like that all season.

"We don't care," he insisted, “we are the moral winners, whether it comes left or right."

This from a man threatening to throw the toys from the pram for the umpteenth time.